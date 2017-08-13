FRASER COAST'S MOST WANTED: Do you know these faces?

POLICE are hunting for the below people to help solve crimes committed on the Fraser Coast.
The pictured people are either offenders or witnesses to a number of offences, majority of which are shop thefts.
The public is urged to please come forward if any of the faces look familiar to help police piece together the puzzles.
If you recognise anyone, report by calling Policelink and 131 444, quoting the accompanying reference number.
And if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
LOCATION: Richmond St, Maryborough
LOCATION: Kent St, Maryborough
LOCATION: Bay Central Dr, Pialba
LOCATION: Bay Central Dr, Urraween
LOCATION: Kent St, Maryborough
LOCATION: Torquay Rd, Pialba
LOCATION: Ellena St, Maryborough
LOCATION: Point Vernon
LOCATION: Richmond St, Maryborough
LOCATION: Ferry St, Maryborough
LOCATION: Ellena St, Maryborough
LOCATION: Cartwright Cct, Urangan