FRASER COAST'S MOST WANTED: Do you know these faces?

POLICE are hunting for the below people to help solve crimes committed on the Fraser Coast.

The pictured people are either offenders or witnesses to a number of offences, majority of which are shop thefts.

The public is urged to please come forward if any of the faces look familiar to help police piece together the puzzles.

If you recognise anyone, report by calling Policelink and 131 444, quoting the accompanying reference number.

And if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

LOCATION: Richmond St, Maryborough. Police believe this person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a wilful damage offence that happened on January 7 about 1am. Reference number: QP1700035847 Contributed

LOCATION: Kent St, Maryborough. Police believe this person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft that happened on December 20, 2016 about 11am. Reference number: QP1601777461 Contributed

LOCATION: Bay Central Dr, Pialba. Police believe this person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft that happened on February 27, 2016 about 1.15pm. Reference number: QP1600356535 Contributed

LOCATION: Bay Central Dr, Urraween. Police believe this person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft that happened on August 29, 2016 about 11.45am. Reference number: QP1601632921 Contributed

LOCATION: Kent St, Maryborough. Police believe this person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a common assault that happened on May 1, 2016 about 3.43pm. Reference number: QP1600753922 Contributed

LOCATION: Torquay Rd, Pialba. Police believe this person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft that happened August 22, 2016 about 5.15pm. Reference number: QP1601578991 Contributed

LOCATION: Ellena St, Maryborough. Police believe this person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft that happened September 20, 2016 about 3:35pm. Reference number: QP1601584796 Contributed

LOCATION: Point Vernon. Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with investigation into a fare evasion which on December 20, 2016 about 5.02pm. Reference number: QP1602375845 Contributed

LOCATION: Richmond St, Maryborough. Police believe this person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft that happened on October 10, 2016 about 3.44pm. Reference number: QP1601905006 Contributed

LOCATION: Ferry St, Maryborough. Police believe the person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft that happened on June 24, 2016 about 10.48am. Reference number: QP1601177214 Contributed

LOCATION: Ellena St, Maryborough. Police believe this person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft which happened on September 21, 2016 about 3.30pm. Reference number: QP1601780297 Contributed

LOCATION: Cartwright Cct, Urangan