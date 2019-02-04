Fraser Coast's own fairytale romance

AND BABY MAKES THREE...Elle and Jonathon Dickson are expecting their first baby around Valentine's Day.

AND BABY MAKES THREE...Elle and Jonathon Dickson are expecting their first baby around Valentine's Day. {JOY BUTLER}

WHEN Jonathon Dickson saw Elle Green standing on a desk in her high heels, he knew she was the woman for him.

At the time they were both studying business at the University of Southern Queensland's Fraser Coast campus.

They had been partnered up for an assignment, for which they received a high distinction.

"I thought that was OK, so I hit her up as a study partner," Jonathon said.

One day when they were working together in a computer lab, Elle climbed on to the desk in her high heels to adjust the projector.

"A girl on the desk in stilettos...now that's someone I want," he said.

They went on a couple of low-key dates, to the beach and his pool, and then became an item.

That was in 2010.

Since then their romance has read like a book.

Jonathon popped the question on the beach at sunset during a Fijian holiday in 2015.

They bought a house in Hervey Bay in 2016, and had their fairytale wedding in 2017.

Jonathon and Elle Dickson on their wedding day in 2017. Smile PrettyPhotography

In 2018, Elle became pregnant with the couple's first child, and now they await the arrival which is due this month.

Along the way Jonathon changed his degree major to IT, which was ideal for his job in administration at Torbay Retirement Village.

Elle worked as a student ambassador at USQ and then moved into events after graduating with her business degree - she was handy when it came to working the projectors!

At times they have thought about moving to the city, because Jonathon grew up in Ipswich and Elle was born in Victoria.

"We wanted to do the whole hustle and bustle and career-advancement thing," Elle said.

"We even applied for jobs in Melbourne but realised the cost of living was a killer."

Jonathon said they'd decided to make Hervey Bay their home because they realised how good it was.

"You only have to spend time in a city to realise how good it is to live in on the Fraser Coast," he said.

"Hervey Bay is a bloody brilliant place. You just can't beat it."

Elle congratulates Jonathon Dickson after his graduation from USQ. Contributed

The couple enjoys being part of a community and having a tight-knit group of friends.

They play various team sports such as futsal and soccer, go camping and spend time on the water on their jet skis. They've stopped camping now that the baby is on the way.

They also both love travelling, and try to do at least one overseas holiday a year.

Elle's Facebook page reads like a travelogue - Thailand, Bali, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.

They believe the secret to a happy and successful relationship is to have a busy and exciting life doing things together. And it's also important to see the funny side of life.

Jonathon said communication was a key, and sorting out fights really quickly was vital.

"I make her deeply unhappy - but I also make her cups of tea," he laughed.