Fraser Coast's richest and most expensive schools revealed
THE Fraser Coast's richest school rakes in more than $66.6 million in three years and parents wanting to send their kids to the region's most expensive school have to fork out $5744, tightly held school statistics reveal.
An independent analysis of school financial records from the MySchool website have shown the massive amount of money some schools make every year, and how little some schools are forced to scrape by on.
The figures revealed Urangan State High School in Urangan had a higher gross income than any other school in the Fraser Coast region.
The school made a gross income of $66.6 million, according to financial records from the three most recently available years.
Urangan State High School executive principal Glen Robinson told the Chronicle the school attracted income from a wide range of sources.
Mr Robinson said the income was used to "support the unique range of programs and services we offer that benefit our students and community."
"We continue to build the brand of Urangan with improved facilities, services and programs," he said.
"Urangan offers a very diverse curriculum including programs such as our Academic and Cultural Excellence (ACE) program, our outstanding arts, sports and international programs.
"A significant investment has also been used to enhance the development of the literacy and numeracy skills of our students as well as ensuring that our staff are equipped to deliver a quality curriculum to our students."
The region's second richest school was Xavier Catholic College, in Hervey Bay, which had a gross income of $50.6 million.
The school with the third highest gross income was Aldridge State High School, in Urangan, which made $48.7 million.
The figures include all fees, charges and parental contributions as well as State and Federal Government funding and any other private sources over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 years.
It does not include any deductions for capital works or debt servicing.
The analysis does not include special schools or schools that did not have complete financial data in MySchool for one or more of 2015, 2016 or 2017.
Brooweena State School had the lowest gross income of any school in the Fraser Coast region.
It made just $1.1 million over the three-year period.
The region's most expensive school was Fraser Coast Anglican College in Wondunna, where the average amount parents had to fork out in fees, charges and contributions in 2017 was $5744.
St Mary's College, in Maryborough, had the Fraser Coast region's second highest average parental contributions, with $3819.
The school with the third highest parental contributions was St James Lutheran College, where the average contribution was $3333.
How school stats compare-
Region's richest schools
- Urangan State High School: $66.6 million
- Xavier Catholic College: $50.6 million
- Aldridge State High School: $48.7 million
- Hervey Bay State High School: $41.6 million
- Riverside Christian College: $38.7 million
- Fraser Coast Anglican College: $36.5 million
- Maryborough State High School: $34.7 million
- Kawungan State School: $32.2 million
- St James Lutheran College: $28.8 million
- Yarrilee State School: $26.8 million
Region's poorest schools
- Brooweena State School: $1.1 million
- Gundiah State School: $1.3 million
- Mungar State School: $1.9 million
- Tiaro State School: $1.9 million
- Bauple State School: $2.3 million
- Parke State School: $2.5 million
- Bayside Christian Academy: $4.4 million
- Howard State School: $4.6 million
- Albert State School: $5.1 million
- Biggenden State School: $7.8 million
Region's schools that cost parents the most
- Fraser Coast Anglican College: $5744
- St Mary's College: $3819
- St James Lutheran College: $3333
- Xavier Catholic College: $3244
- Bayside Christian Academy: $2836
- Riverside Christian College: $2322
- St Mary's Primary School: $2095
- Star of the Sea Catholic School: $1922
- Maryborough State High School: $698
- Urangan State High School: $625