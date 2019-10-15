Fraser Coast's richest and most expensive schools revealed

RICH WITH OPPORTUNITY: Ashleigh McDougall, 15, Lacy Greenslad, 15, Lilly Odgers, 15 and teacher Amanda Cole from Urangan State High School.

THE Fraser Coast's richest school rakes in more than $66.6 million in three years and parents wanting to send their kids to the region's most expensive school have to fork out $5744, tightly held school statistics reveal.

An independent analysis of school financial records from the MySchool website have shown the massive amount of money some schools make every year, and how little some schools are forced to scrape by on.

The figures revealed Urangan State High School in Urangan had a higher gross income than any other school in the Fraser Coast region.

The school made a gross income of $66.6 million, according to financial records from the three most recently available years.

Urangan State High School executive principal Glen Robinson told the Chronicle the school attracted income from a wide range of sources.

Mr Robinson said the income was used to "support the unique range of programs and services we offer that benefit our students and community."

"We continue to build the brand of Urangan with improved facilities, services and programs," he said.

"Urangan offers a very diverse curriculum including programs such as our Academic and Cultural Excellence (ACE) program, our outstanding arts, sports and international programs.

"A significant investment has also been used to enhance the development of the literacy and numeracy skills of our students as well as ensuring that our staff are equipped to deliver a quality curriculum to our students."

The region's second richest school was Xavier Catholic College, in Hervey Bay, which had a gross income of $50.6 million.

The school with the third highest gross income was Aldridge State High School, in Urangan, which made $48.7 million.

The figures include all fees, charges and parental contributions as well as State and Federal Government funding and any other private sources over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 years.

It does not include any deductions for capital works or debt servicing.

The analysis does not include special schools or schools that did not have complete financial data in MySchool for one or more of 2015, 2016 or 2017.

Brooweena State School had the lowest gross income of any school in the Fraser Coast region.

It made just $1.1 million over the three-year period.

The region's most expensive school was Fraser Coast Anglican College in Wondunna, where the average amount parents had to fork out in fees, charges and contributions in 2017 was $5744.

St Mary's College, in Maryborough, had the Fraser Coast region's second highest average parental contributions, with $3819.

The school with the third highest parental contributions was St James Lutheran College, where the average contribution was $3333.

How school stats compare-

Region's richest schools

Urangan State High School: $66.6 million

Xavier Catholic College: $50.6 million

Aldridge State High School: $48.7 million

Hervey Bay State High School: $41.6 million

Riverside Christian College: $38.7 million

Fraser Coast Anglican College: $36.5 million

Maryborough State High School: $34.7 million

Kawungan State School: $32.2 million

St James Lutheran College: $28.8 million

Yarrilee State School: $26.8 million

Region's poorest schools

Brooweena State School: $1.1 million

Gundiah State School: $1.3 million

Mungar State School: $1.9 million

Tiaro State School: $1.9 million

Bauple State School: $2.3 million

Parke State School: $2.5 million

Bayside Christian Academy: $4.4 million

Howard State School: $4.6 million

Albert State School: $5.1 million

Biggenden State School: $7.8 million

Region's schools that cost parents the most

Fraser Coast Anglican College: $5744

St Mary's College: $3819

St James Lutheran College: $3333

Xavier Catholic College: $3244

Bayside Christian Academy: $2836

Riverside Christian College: $2322

St Mary's Primary School: $2095

Star of the Sea Catholic School: $1922

Maryborough State High School: $698

Urangan State High School: $625