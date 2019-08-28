Fraser Coast's top NAPLAN schools revealed

The top performing NAPLAN schools on the Fraser Coast have been revealed.

The top performing NAPLAN schools on the Fraser Coast have been revealed following the 2019 results release.

Students in Year 3, 5, 7 and 9 took part in the controversial nationwide standardised test in May.

The test is designed to measure students in literacy and numeracy and track progress.

Across the Fraser Coast region found Year 3 and Year 5 students at Fraser Coast Anglican College got an average NAPLAN score of 4729 - the area's top performing primary school.

The second best performing primary schools was St Mary's Primary School (Maryborough) where the average result was 4625 for Year 3 and Year 5 students.

The third best performing primary school was St James Lutheran College where the schoolwide average score was 4547.

Fraser Coast Anglican College was Fraser Coast's top performing high school. There Year 7 and Year 9 students received an average NAPLAN score of 5780.

The second best performing high school was St Mary's College, Maryborough where the average score was 5584, while the third best performing school was Xavier Catholic College where the average score was 5562.

The NAPLAN test remains controversial with the Queensland Government calling for a national review into the test.

Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority CEO David de Carvalho said more than 50,000 students nationally re-sat the test after interruptions in the online test.

About half of all schools accessed the test online in May and ACARA plans for all students to take the test online next year.

NAPLAN advocates maintain the test is an important way to view student and school progress at one moment in time and schools use the results to improve teaching.

Fraser Coast's top 10 performing primary schools:

Fraser Coast Anglican College: 4729 points St Mary's Primary School (Maryborough): 4625 points St James Lutheran College: 4547 points Xavier Catholic College: 4537 points Sandy Strait State School: 4507 points Tinana State School: 4484 points Yarrilee State School: 4483 points Star of the Sea Catholic School (Torquay): 4477 points Kawungan State School: 4428 points Riverside Christian College: 4418 points



Fraser Coast's top performing high schools: