Fraser Coast's top OP school revealed

THE Fraser Coast's top high schools for OP results have been revealed with students across the region scoring impressive results.

The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority today released the 2019 Year 12 results for more than 500 high schools across the state.

The results show 35.7 per cent of students at St Mary's College, Maryborough, received an OP between one and five, the highest proportion of high-end results in the area.

St Mary's College had a total of five students receive an OP between one and five, out of 14 students who got an OP score.

Principal Stephan le Roux said he was very proud of his students and what they had achieved.

"I'm so happy, they've worked incredibly hard all year.

"I've seen the dedication of the students to their studies right through the time I've been here."

Mr le Roux said the students hadn't just excelled at their studies, but in the community as well.

He said the school's dux, Molly Clarke, had worked especially hard.

She received an OP1.

"She did exceptionally well, her results were really outstanding," Mr le Roux said.

Riverside Christian College, Maryborough West, had the second highest proportion of high end OP scores in the Fraser Coast area, with 27.8 per cent of students receiving a score between one and five.

Of the 18 students who received an OP at Riverside Christian College, five received a result between one and five.

The third highest proportion of students receiving OP scores between one and five was at St James Lutheran College, where 22.7 per cent received a top end result.

There were 22 St James Lutheran College students who received an OP score last year, with five receiving a score between one and five.

Schools with fewer than 10 students who received an OP were not included in this analysis.

The 2019 student cohort will be the last class of Queensland students to receive an OP score, with the state moving to Australian Tertiary Admissions Ranks from this year - in line with other states.

FRASER COAST'S TOP SCHOOLS FOR OPS

St Mary's College Maryborough, Maryborough - 35.7 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Riverside Christian College, Maryborough West - 27.8 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

St James Lutheran College, Urraween - 22.7 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Fraser Coast Anglican College, Hervey Bay - 18.5 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Urangan State High School, Urangan - 14.9 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Maryborough State High School, Maryborough - 12.5 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Aldridge State High School, Maryborough - 9.1 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Hervey Bay State High School, Pialba - 5.3 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Xavier Catholic College, Hervey Bay - 4.5 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5