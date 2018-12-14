Fraser Coast's weekly sports quiz (December 14-20)

SPORT: How much attention did you pay to stories in the Fraser Coast Chronicle's sports sections?

The newly-launched weekly sports quiz will be printed every Friday, with 10 questions directly related to stories published in the preceding seven days.

Some questions are answered directly in stories, while others will reference a major player from the story.

Test yourself, and your friends, and let us know how well you score.

Click here for the latest sports news

Questions

1. Hervey Bay Seagulls have been involved in crisis talks this week to save its future. In what year did they win their most recent A-grade title?

2. Former NPL player Matthew Capelo has moved to Hervey Bay. At which team did he spend six NPL seasons?

3. Sunbury star Anthony Mollee finished the Wide Bay Premier League season as its Golden Boot. How many goals did he score this year?

4. Which former Hervey Bay rugby league player has this week announced a move to Easts Magpies?

5. It was an all-Fraser Coast podium at the Murrarie Criterium on Sunday as Jay McCarthy, Malcolm Rudolph, and Jordan Kerby finished in the top three. In what order did they finish?

6. Who was named Hervey Bay Junior Golf's champions this year?

Hint: there were two.

7. How many regular season games will next year's AFL Wide Bay Women's teams play?

8. Maryborough hockey player Tarack Chappell is representing Australia's under-21 country team. In what country did he play?

9. Doon Villa Bowls Club celebrated an important milestone this week.

What was it?

10. Which Maryborough teacher was honoured as Queensland's community coach of the year in their chosen sport?

Matthew Capelo, Moreton Bay and Majok Piok, Thunder. South West Thunder vs Moreton Bay, National Premier Leagues Football .Saturday 09 Apr , 2016. Nev Madsen

Answers

1. 2016. The club also won three straight minor premierships from 2015-17.

2. Moreton Bay United. They won the NPL grand final in 2015.

3. 25.

4. Chris Robinson-Ford. He played for the Seagulls in 2015.

5. Rudolph, McCarthy, Kerby.

6. Lydia Shackell and Boston Jackson.

7. Eight, up from six.

8. Fiji.

9. 125th anniversary.

10. Aldridge State High School's David Ethell, for volleyball.