Fraser Coast's weekly sports quiz (January 4-10)

SPORT: How much attention did you pay to stories in the Fraser Coast Chronicle's sports sections?

The newly-launched weekly sports quiz will be printed every Friday, with 10 questions directly related to stories published in the preceding seven days.

Some questions are answered directly in stories, while others will reference a major player from the story.

Test yourself, and your friends, and let us know how well you score.

Questions

1. Who was the first senior player to sign for Wide Bay Buccaneers this year?

2. Which Fraser Coast school represented Wide Bay at the Brisbane International?

3. Bayside Martial Arts' Amanda Behrendorff was recently promoted to Renshi. What was her former rank?

4. Who is the reigning champion for this weekend's national junior sedans title at Maryborough Speedway?

5. How many state titles has the answer to Question 4 won?

6. Which team was the first to qualify for the Fraser Coast A-grade T20 grand final, and who will they face in the decider?

7. How did Maryborough's World Tour cyclist Jay McCarthy make history last year?

8. Bundaberg Greyhound Club recently announced its award winners. The Greyhound of the Year, Foxy Fireball, is a Hervey Bay-owned dog. Who trains the champion?

9. Hervey Bay boxer Zac Lovekin won a gold medal at the Hong Kong City International Boxing Tournament earlier this week. What is the name of his coach?

10. Queensland coach Kevin Walters and his brothers will headline the Men of League's sports dinner in February. What is the name of his twin?

Queensland Maroons coach Kevin Walters. Mike Knott BUN091118LEA2

Answers

1. Jacob Chapman, who will return as captain.

2. Tinana State School.

3. Sensei.

4. Ardie Jonic

5. Nine. He also has one national title to his name.

6. Past Grammars. They play the winner of Bushrangers v Cavaliers.

7. He is the first Australian to win the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

8. Marie Richards.

9. Rodd Hanns.

10. Kerrod Walters. The twins won several grand finals for the Broncos together, while Steve played most of his career at the Canberra Raiders.