Fraser Coast’s weirdest and worst drink driving cases

Here’s a list of the weirdest and worst cases of drink driving on the Fraser Coast so far in 2021.

From falling asleep at the wheel during a Macca's run to crashing while under the influence, these are just some of the drink drivers that have appeared before Maryborough and Hervey Bay court so far this year.

Man busted drink driving at more than four times the limit

Being busted drink driving twice, once in a car and once on a moped, let to a man being disqualified from driving for six years.

Zarko Zaric pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Zaric was first caught out when police responded to reports of an intoxicated driver.

Macca's run ends with drink driving charge for Bay woman

Having a sleep before going on a Maccas run wasn't enough to put a Urangan woman under the limit.

Tasmin Nicole Mcguin pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

The court heard she was stopped by police about 12.45am on January 15 on Margaret St, returning a reading of .063.

A man who was allegedly drink driving was busted by police after he fell asleep behind the wheel while in the drive through at a fast food restaurant.

Drink driver busted after falling asleep at drive through

The Hervey Bay man was charged with high range drink driving after he was intercepted by police at McDonalds on February 5.

Police will allege about 3.45am, they attended the location near Margaret St, Urangan and found the driver of the vehicle.

Law catches up with drink driver more than 25 years later

It took more than 25 years for the law to catch up with Brendan Whatt.

He was busted drink drinking at Surfers Paradise, returning a reading of .071, as well as driving unlicensed in December, 1994.

But he failed to appear in court the following year and the charges had never been finalised.

Man four times over limit crashes on roundabout, leaves scene

A man who lost control of his car on a roundabout in Hervey Bay while four times over the legal alcohol limit then tried to leave the scene of the crash, a court has heard.

Craig John Fletcher pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The court heard in the early hours of the morning, Fletcher was travelling around the roundabout at the intersection of Main St and the Esplanade in Pialba.

Drink-driver crashes into house, tree while fleeing brother

A drink-driver crashed into a house and a tree while fleeing from his brother, who had stabbed him with a hunting knife.

Jamie Douglas Boss, 36, pleaded guilty to drink driving when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard Boss had driven to Tinana to visit his brother after working in the mines.