Fraser Coast's wet weather to ease up this week

A minor flood warning was issued for the Mary River last week. Renee Albrecht

MARYBOROUGH has exceeded its average February rainfall by more than 93mm after the Fraser Coast copped a drenching over the past week.

About 226mm fell on the Heritage City over the past seven days, while Hervey Bay received 73mm.

Maximum temperatures of 30 degrees for Hervey Bay and 31 degrees for Maryborough are predicted before the wet weather eases off on Wednesday.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Lauren Pattie said a southerly change was expected to bring warmer temperatures in the middle of the week.

"We can expect heavy but isolated falls bringing anywhere between 10-50mm," Ms Pattie said yesterday.

She said a combination of an upper low, surface trough and lots of moisture was behind last week's heavy rainfall.

Thursday was the wettest day for Maryborough so far this month with 137.4mm drenching the city.

