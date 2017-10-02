Is this the worst road on the Fraser Coast?

CONFUSION: Timbers Reserve resident George Ludwig said signage on Nagel St, including this end 60 sign, causes confusion for motorists and leads to dangerous driving by some.

Annie Perets

A MARYBOROUGH road that has been labelled "hoon central" by its nearby residents will have its speed limit reviewed at an upcoming meeting.

Nagel St changes speed limit three times in about 1200m of road, at a section near a residential area called Timbers Reserve.

Timbers Reserve resident George Ludwig said an 'end 60' road sign was of particular concern as it encouraged drivers to unnecessarily accelerate and caused confusion about what the speed limit actually was.

"We've seen people getting booked who are going under 100kmh," Mr Ludwig said.

"But others assume they can go as fast as they want.

"It has just become hoon central."

The fact that motorists speed on the road is made evident by visible multiple skid marks located over the surface.

In Queensland, an 'end 60' sign means a default speed limit applies. That means 50kmh in a built-up area and 100kmh in a rural area.

Timbers Reserve is a rapidly developing residential site next to an open field, contributing to confusion in its classification.

Speed limits of roads are set by a speed review committee which is made-up of representative from Fraser Coast Regional Council, Queensland Police, and the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Fraser Coast Councillor Denis Chapman said the group was meeting this month, and an influx of complaints about Nagel St has put it on the agenda.

"Residents have contacted council concerned that the speed limit was too low and residents have contacted council concerned that the speed limit was too high," Cr Chapman said.

"The current review indicated that the rural area of Nagel St is suitable for vehicles travelling up to 100kmh and should be sign-posted as end 60."

Mr Ludwig said maintenance of the road was also an issue, with residents taking it in their own hands to mow the edges as it is prominently used by walkers.

He hopes for better placement of the 50kmh signs in Timbers Reserve too, saying the signs were often missed by drivers coming out of the end 60 zone.

