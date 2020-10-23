FRASER FIRE: Backburning underway to protect town

LAST YEAR: Photos of a previous Fraser Island fire taken on December 4 from the air.

LAST YEAR: Photos of a previous Fraser Island fire taken on December 4 from the air.

FIREFIGHTERS and rangers are backburning to protect island residents and visitors from a bushfire.

As of Friday afternoon, a bushfire continued to burn along the Wathumba track, and to the west of Orchid Beach township.

Back burning is taking place west of Orchid Beach and south towards Champagne Pools.

Middle Rocks Road was partially closed between 2pm and 6pm today to allow back burning to take place.

Queensland Fire and Rescue is urging people to stay up to date and decide what actions will be taken if the situation changes.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided when the situation changes.