Fraser Is expert fisherman shares secrets in new series

WHAT A CATCH: Sean Thompson with a tailor from a perfect gutter with deep water close to shore on Fraser Island.

WHAT A CATCH: Sean Thompson with a tailor from a perfect gutter with deep water close to shore on Fraser Island.

FOR Sean 'Skip' Thompson, standing with two feet in the water and feeling the sand between his toes with a rod in his hand is the best feeling in the world.

The Wynnum 49-year-old fell in love with fishing when he read the Anglers Almanac cover-to-cover as a child.

Mr Thompson has been frequenting Fraser Island for 22 years after he discovered the fishing gold-mine while visiting his Maryborough-based in-laws.

It was this passion for the father-of-two's favourite pastime which spurred him on to create the On Tour Fishing Australia Facebook page in 2012 to share his tips and tricks.

Featured on his wall of adventures for his online followers, Mr Thompson has created an extensive how-to and where-to guide for fishing off the beach on the Fraser Coast's most famous landmark.

"I just fell in love with the place and said I have to keep going back,” he said.

"We've had some great family and mates trips including some special moments like catching my son's first beach worms.

"For my 50th birthday this year my wife asked me if I wanted to have a special overseas trip but I said 'let's go to Fraser and celebrate at Eurong.'”

The economic statistician has agreed to share a taste of his more-than-two decades of experience with the Chronicle including helpful planning tips, the best times to target a species, fishing hotspots and rigging tricks.

"I started my page after initially running a website in the late 90s and I also write for various fishing magazines,” Mr Thompson said.

"I like sharing the joy of fishing with others, giving new starters and kids information or even some new tricks to those more experienced.”

For the first piece of Mr Thompson's advice check out next week's Chronicle.