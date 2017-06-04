Fraser Is. ranger to speak at World Environment Day

Peter Meyer from Fraser Explorer Tours will speak at World Environment Day in Brisbane.

A LOCAL ranger guide will represent the region at tomorrow's World Environment Day speech in Brisbane, speaking on the importance of making a connection to nature.

Fraser Explorer Tours' Peter Meyer was selected from thousands of representatives across the state to speak at the Queensland Tourism Industry Council event, alongside minister for environment and heritage protection Dr Steven Miles.

Mr Meyer said his role as a local ranger guide allowed him to act as an 'interpreter for nature' for the tour groups visiting the island.

"Sometimes the business in our life makes us trample over masterpieces. We don't even see them; we're too busy concentrating on something else,” Mr Meyer said.

"I'm just lucky that I've been here for long enough, and my role has allowed me to study everything that's here, which I can then share.”

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Fraser Island's UNESCO World Heritage listing in 1992.