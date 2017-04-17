Fraser Island tour guide one of 10 jobs up for grabs now

Jobs are available on the Fraser Coast now

LOOKING for a job? Positions across the Fraser Coast are still available, with companies in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough looking for applicants on their teams.

Here are ten positions available now:

1. Fraser Island Tour Guide

Fraser Dingo 4WD Adventures is looking for an experience tour guide to join the team delivering professional and quality touring experiences across the Island. The company runs two and three day accommodated Tagalong tours to the World Heritage-listed site at least three times a week.

To be successful, candidates must have a valid drivers licence, basic mechanical knowledge, soft sand and off-road driving experience, one year experience as a guide knowledge of Fraser Island's natural and cultural heritage and the ability to cook or oversee cooking for a large group.

Lake McKenzie at Fraser Island. Sarah Manning

2. Cafe All-Rounder

A restaurant in Urangan is seeking a casual all-rounder to join their team. To be considered for this role, applicants should have at least three years of experience as an all-rounder, Australian work rights and be available at least one day for weekends. Work hours vary up to 35 hours per week.

3. Records Assistant

The Fraser Coast Regional Council are seeking a records assistant to help with document management and records keeping within the organisation.

Ideal applicants will have a sound knowledge of records management and the use of electronic information management systems, competent use of Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel and a good understanding of record keeping in both electronic and paper forms.

Visit wewantyou.frasercoast.qld.gov.au and apply with your cover letter and CV. For further details please contact Nic Borg, Records Coordinator, on 07 4197 4374.

4. Early Childhood Teacher

Applications for a qualified early childhood teacher at a Maryborough childcare centre are now open.

As the teacher in the Kindergarten classroom, you will be responsible for the education of pre-prep aged children.

Minimum requirements to meet this position include a Bachelor of Education Early Years, knowledge of EYLF and Queensland Kindergarten curriculum, first aid and rating and assessment experience.

Luka Kauzlaric

5. Casual Sales Person

Strang Bags is looking for a casual sales assistant to work three hours a week, with the potential for increased hours if the employee is successful.

Previous experience in retail is necessary.,

6. Retail Trainee

MRAEL Limited are seeking a retail trainee to join their Pialba team for a full-time traineeship.

Applicants must be an Australian citizen and have a drivers licence for travel.

7. Concreter

An experienced concreter for work in the Hervey Bay area is being sought for a permanent position.

For more information contact 0457 768 886 during business hours.

8. Coordinator - Support Services

Community Housing Limited is seeking a Support Services Coordinator to work on their team in Maryborough, delivering sustainable housing for those in need.

Applicants should have extensive case management experience and be passionate for delivering outcomes to clients.

A minimum of five years experience in a similar role, familiarity with housing management or services and professional standards of case management are necessary.

Applications close 5pm on Wednesday, April 26.

9. Clinical Nurse Coordinator

An aged care lader is being sought by Red Stone Group to help oversee the care of aged residents at their Hervey Bay facility.

As the Senior Clinical Nurse, you will be recognised as an integral part of the management team.

You will be required to manage the clinical standards within the home, quality and compliance, provide leadership and coach & educate clinical staff.

10. Business Systems Officer

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is looking for the right person to help support council's service by managing the lifecycle of business systems and processes in the organisation's relevant areas.

Applicants should have demonstrated experience in business and systems analysis, project and change management, business process design and support and vendor management processes.

A tertiary qualification in an IT-related or business related discipline will be highly regarded.

