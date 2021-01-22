Fraser Island camp ground closure extended

Wild dingoes on Fraser Island. DES has extended the closure of four camp grounds on the island due to continued human interference with the animals. Photo: File

Ongoing human interference with Fraser Island dingoes has resulted in the Department of Environment and Science (DES) extending the temporary closure of four campgrounds on Fraser Island) until June.

Ranger in charge Linda Behrendorff said rangers were forced to close Eli campground, Maheno campground, Guluri campground and Wahba campground in September 2020 as a result of inappropriate human interactions with dingoes at popular locations like Eli Creek, Maheno and Happy Valley.

“Some residents and visitors were either feeding dingoes or deliberately interfering with them.”

“Unfortunately, that behaviour by day visitors has continued, leaving us with no choice but to extend the temporary closure until June 30 for these popular campgrounds.

“These campgrounds will not be reopened until this dangerous and foolish behaviour by day visitors and residents on the island stops.

“Feeding or deliberately interfering with dingoes can habituate them, which puts people and the dingoes in danger.”

Ms Behrendorff said the majority of visitors to the island don’t break the law, but others can’t resist feeding or interfering with dingoes for a selfie.

“People who want a selfie with a dingo are extremely selfish, because they’re not thinking about future interactions between the dingoes and residents or visitors to the island.”

“QPWS has a zero tolerance for people who intentionally feed or interfere with dingoes and will hold offenders accountable.

In 2020, rangers issue 12 penalty infringement notices to people for dingo offences and have issued three notices so far in 2021

Earlier this month, two men, who encouraged a juvenile dingo to smell and lick their hands at Orchid Beach, received fines totalling $4270.

“I’d like to remind visitors and residents on Fraser Island that rangers don’t have to witness dingo offences for people to be fined,” Ms Behrendorff

“We regularly receive photos, videos and information from tour group operators and members of the public about dingo offences.

“Anyone who breaks the law by deliberately feeding or interacting with dingoes, or failing to secure their food and rubbish, can expect a fine or to appear in court.

DES reminds people to remain vigilant and report any negative dingo encounters to a QPWS ranger or phone 07 4127 9150 or email dingo.ranger@des.qld.gov.au as soon as possible.