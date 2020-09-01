Fraser Island delicacy named a food champion

A FRASER ISLAND delicacy being shipped all over the world has been recognised by the State Government.

Fraser Isle Spanner Crabs has been named an #eatqld Champion.

Minister Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said Fraser Isle Spanner Crabs had been chosen for their incredible achievement to become the world's largest spanner crab exporter.

"Like the spanner crab itself, which is the only crab that moves forward, owners Les and Lyn Apps have moved their business forward forming it in the 1980s to become, by the early 2000s, the world's largest spanner crab exporter," Mr Furner said.

"From their Mooloolaba base, they are taking delicious Queensland spanner crab to the world in a sustainable and ethical manner.

"Les and Lyn's vision and determination is truly inspirational as we unite and recover from the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and they will be fine ambassadors promoting Queensland's world of flavour from the state of delicious."

Mr Apps said the #eatqld Champion award aligned perfectly with the company's commitment to ensuring that all aspects of the fishery are promoting excellence.

"Our commitment to social responsibility is underpinned by our determination to protect and maintain the marine environment surrounding the UNESCO World Heritage listed Fraser Island," he said.

The business ships live crabs to Australian, Chinese and Japanese markets, but its biggest selling product is its frozen raw and cooked spanner crab meat under the Fraser Isle Spanner Crab brand.

"By integrating sustainable business and environmental practices, we are working to ensure that the world can enjoy the distinctive and delicious flavours of Fraser Isle Spanner Crab for many years to come," Mr Apps said.

Mr Furner said the Queensland Government's #eatqld campaign encouraged the community to eat local, stay healthy and support jobs in the state's agricultural sector.

"Our produce is second to none. We are urging everybody to explore Queensland-grown food and when you do, we ask that you take a photograph and share it online using the hashtag #eatqld," Mr Furner said.

"By eating Queensland-produced meat, seafood, fruit, nuts and veggies you support everybody that brings that food to your table.

"That means jobs for Queenslanders right across our state."