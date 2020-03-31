Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FRASER ISLAND EXCLUSION: Kevin and Julie Sengstock with their boat at the Maaroom Boat ramp. Photo: Stuart Fast
FRASER ISLAND EXCLUSION: Kevin and Julie Sengstock with their boat at the Maaroom Boat ramp. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Fraser off limits, boating bans explained

Stuart Fast
31st Mar 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOATIES can't dock at Fraser Island and a 100m exclusion zone has been set up around the iconic location.

The new rules, announced today, caused some confusion as recreational boaties questioned whether the activity had been banned altogether as a coronavirus safety measure.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey clarified that was not the case.

He said boaties could still head onto the water for essential travel and to fish for food.

State Government and council boat ramps remain open at this stage.

Mr Bailey clarified  national directives limiting public gatherings to two people or less and limiting travel to essential purposes applied on the water.

Maritime Safety Queensland general manager, Angus Mitchell  said recreational boaties could not land on Fraser Island under the regulations.

An exclusion zone is in place within the  Maryborough Pilotage Area, extending 100m from the western side of the island.

"Vessels can still transit the Great Sandy Strait within the 100m exclusion zone," Mr Mitchell said.

The exclusion zone is targeted at recreational craft, however commercial fishers, emergency services, marine rescue and other essential services will be able to conduct activities in the zone.

Mr Mitchell clarified vessels could still use safe anchorages but were not allowed to land on Fraser Island.

Recreational boaties Kevin and Julie Sengstock from Maaroom opposed the exclusion zone.

Mr Sengstock said the zone was "rubbish," and boaties and fishers were safe, being isolated by themselves out on the water.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New leaders chosen for disaster response

        premium_icon New leaders chosen for disaster response

        News The Fraser Coast Regional Council appoints new leaders to disaster committees following the election.

        Visitors banned from Coast hospitals

        premium_icon Visitors banned from Coast hospitals

        News Hospital visits in the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg have been banned

        Bay friends produce homemade masks to stop virus

        premium_icon Bay friends produce homemade masks to stop virus

        News The electrician realised something needed to be done when he couldn’t find any...

        Coronavirus Queensland update: All you need to know

        Coronavirus Queensland update: All you need to know

        Health New hotspot emerges as number of cases climbs to almost 750