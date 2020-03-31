Fraser off limits, boating bans explained

FRASER ISLAND EXCLUSION: Kevin and Julie Sengstock with their boat at the Maaroom Boat ramp. Photo: Stuart Fast

BOATIES can't dock at Fraser Island and a 100m exclusion zone has been set up around the iconic location.

The new rules, announced today, caused some confusion as recreational boaties questioned whether the activity had been banned altogether as a coronavirus safety measure.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey clarified that was not the case.

He said boaties could still head onto the water for essential travel and to fish for food.

State Government and council boat ramps remain open at this stage.

Mr Bailey clarified national directives limiting public gatherings to two people or less and limiting travel to essential purposes applied on the water.

Maritime Safety Queensland general manager, Angus Mitchell said recreational boaties could not land on Fraser Island under the regulations.

An exclusion zone is in place within the Maryborough Pilotage Area, extending 100m from the western side of the island.

"Vessels can still transit the Great Sandy Strait within the 100m exclusion zone," Mr Mitchell said.

The exclusion zone is targeted at recreational craft, however commercial fishers, emergency services, marine rescue and other essential services will be able to conduct activities in the zone.

Mr Mitchell clarified vessels could still use safe anchorages but were not allowed to land on Fraser Island.

Recreational boaties Kevin and Julie Sengstock from Maaroom opposed the exclusion zone.

Mr Sengstock said the zone was "rubbish," and boaties and fishers were safe, being isolated by themselves out on the water.