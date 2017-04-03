29°
Fraser Island great walk and tracks ready for Easter rush

3rd Apr 2017 6:46 AM
WALKING tracks that had been closed on Fraser Island for some time due to fire danger would reopen soon after the rain event.

Both Kingfisher Bay and Eurong Beach Resorts experienced no damage from the rain and wind, and instead, it created a positive effect.

Group general manager David Hay said the storm replenished native wallum around the resort and gave the waterways a new lease of life.

"This much-needed rainfall has hardened the sand roads on Fraser Island, making driving conditions much easier and safer than they were just a matter of days ago."

Mr Hay said both resorts anticipated an influx of families during the Easter school holiday break.

Fraser Coast's major tourism body Fraser Coast Tourism and Events (FCTE) is urging for tourists with plans to come here next month to continue with their plans.

FCTE general manager Martin Simons welcomed Friday's calm weather and blue skies

"While the clean-up in many areas is in full swing it is important to get the message out with Easter and the school holidays approaching that the Fraser Coast remains open for business," Mr Simons said.

Tourism infrastructure including the Hervey Bay Airport and Fraser Island barges are operating their normal services and major access roads are clear of flood water.

Topics:  easter fraser coast fraser island

