Police located marijuana and a number of drug utensils after searching through a property on Fraser Island.

POLICE have charged a Fraser Island man after allegedly finding a quantity of cannabis and drug paraphernalia at a property.

Last week, police from Fraser Island executed a search warrant at a Fraser Island address.

The man will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court for a number of drug related charges.

He will face court on August 31.