Fraser Island paramedic says dingo attack is 'worst he's seen'

HEROES: Acting OIC Andrew Eason and paramedic Sara Cullen treated a young boy who was attacked by dingoes. Alistair Brightman

A SENIOR paramedic has described the mauling injuries suffered by a 10-year-old boy in a dingo attack on Fraser Island as the worst he has ever seen.

The boy and his mother were holidaying from France with their family and sightseeing at One Tree Rocks north of Eurong Beach on Thursday where it's understood they spotted a pack of dingoes and ran to their car in fear.

At least two of the dingoes gave chase, knocking the boy to the ground.

The boy's mother was injured as she tried to intervene.

Paramedic Andrew Eason, who attended the scene, said he had to put thoughts of his own sons to one side as he went to the aid of the young victim and his family.

He said police were already on the scene when he arrived, and the 10-year-old boy, who had suffered bites to his left arm, serious lacerations to his legs and a wound on his right cheek.

The child was wrapped in blanket while they waited for help to arrive.

"The child was in shock,” he said.

"The mum was being very strong for her son, even though she had injuries.”

The boy and his mother were airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Both victims remained in hospital last night recovering from their injuries.

Mr Eason said it was lucky the tide was out at the time, allowing paramedics to access the scene.

It was also helpful to have an extra paramedic rostered on as a result of last week's cyclone forecast, he said.

Sara Cullen, a paramedic of nine years, was only on her second week on the Fraser Island rotation when she was called to her first dingo attack about 6pm on Thursday.

She said despite the language barrier, the French nationals were clearly grateful for the help.

Fraser Island resident and former first responder David Anderson said the young boy was lucky to survive the attack.

Mr Anderson said it had been 18 years since the death of Brisbane boy Clinton Gage on the island in April, 2001 and history could have repeated itself.

"This could have been a tragedy,” he said.