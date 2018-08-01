FRASER ISLAND: Reminder waters closed for tailor run

CLOSED WATERS: Fishers planning a trip to Fraser Island are reminded about the upcoming closure of regulated waters during the annual tailor run.

FISHERS planning a trip to Fraser Island are reminded about the upcoming closure of regulated waters during the annual tailor run.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol acting district officer Deryk Smith said the closed season applied from now to September 30.

"The closure is in place to protect tailor where they congregate for spawning and to help ensure the sustainability of this important recreational species for future generations," Mr Smith said.

"Anglers should fish outside the closed waters area that runs between Indian Head and Waddy Point.

"During the closure, the taking of all fin fish is prohibited within an area from a point 400m north of Waddy Point, to a point 400m south of Indian Head, and 400m out to sea from low water.

"The closure does not apply to the collection of worms and pipis by hand.

"There's a $522 on-the-spot fine for fishing in closed waters, while a fine of $261 to $522 applies for possessing undersized fish and the maximum penalty for these offences is $130,550."

Illegal fishing activity can be reported at 1800 017 116.