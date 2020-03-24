Menu
Kingfisher Bay Resort. Fraser island.Eco resorts for Climate Change feature.
Fraser Island resorts close doors to virus threat

Carlie Walker
24th Mar 2020 7:30 PM
FRASER Island’s Kingfisher Bay Resort and Eurong Beach Resort will both close their doors to new guests as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The announcement was made this week on the Facebook pages of the popular resorts.

The resorts will be closed until May 31.

“Following the Australian Government’s announcement restricting all non-essential travel, Kingfisher Bay Resort and Eurong Beach Resort are not accepting new guest arrivals from March 23- May 31,” the post read.

”We are currently contacting all guests with bookings for stays during this time to assist in rescheduling your plans and if you haven’t heard from us yet please rest assured that you will be offered a free date amendment or credit for future travel (regardless of the original terms and conditions of your booking).

“We value your loyalty and support during this unprecedented time, and our reservations team are busy contacting all bookings in our system on a date-by-date basis.

“Please note that we need to prioritise guests with immediate travel plans or who may be adversely impacted due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.”

Measures are currently in place on the island to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services rangers have increased cleaning and disinfecting of toilets, shared spaces in camping and day-use areas, and frequently touched surfaces and objects in our information centres.

Visitors have been asked to maintain social distancing of 1.5m or greater from other people.

