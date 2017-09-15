Fraser Island showcased through exhibition

Fraser Coast Regional Gallery - (L) David Probyn and Gina Davey from the "Beach to Birrabeen" exhibition and Susan Standley and Dianne Dumschat from the "Journey Through Life and Nature" exhibition.

Fraser Coast Regional Gallery - (L) David Probyn and Gina Davey from the "Beach to Birrabeen" exhibition and Susan Standley and Dianne Dumschat from the "Journey Through Life and Nature" exhibition. Alistair Brightman

WHEN artist David Probyn and four other artists accompanied 60 scientists to Fraser Island nearly a year ago they immediately felt inspired to share their experience through art.

Throughout a 10-month period the five artists created different pieces focusing on the natural aspects of Fraser Island which will be showcased at the Beach to Birrabeen exhibition tonight.

"The purpose of the exhibition is to publicise the ecology of Fraser Island and the flora and fauna," Mr Probyn said.

"We try and show its value using art."

The artists, who are part of the Regional Artists and Tutors Studios, spent seven days with the scientists on the island in November 2016.

Since then, they have been working hard to turn their experience into art with each artist disciplined in styles including acrylic, pastel, sculptures, oil painting, collages, impressions and photography.

More than 40 pieces will be on show at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery with the official opening at 6pm Friday, September 17.

The event coincides with the Journey Through Life and Nature exhibition also held at the gallery.

The exhibition is free and is open to the community.