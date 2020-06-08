Menu
Fraser Island toilet block closed for repairs

Carlie Walker
8th Jun 2020 5:00 PM
LAKE Boomanjin toilet block on Fraser Island will be closed between tomorrow and June 19 as repairs and refurbishments are carried out.

As day trips to Fraser Island again become possible after the COVID-19 shutdown, camping at national parks, State Forests and recreation areas have been progressively reopening in line with the Queensland Government's three-stage road map to easing restrictions.

The work will be carried out for the comfort of visitors as they return to the island in coming weeks.

Lake Boomanjin is reputedly the largest perched lake in the world.

At almost 100 hectares, it is a combination of window and perch lake.

This park is part of the Fraser Island World Heritage Area.

The camping area has a dingo deterrent fence and is recommended for families with small children.

fctourism fraser island toilet
