Fraser Island waters set to reopen to fishers

HAPPY VALLEY: Keen young angler Eli Thomas, fishing with his Dad Peter Thomas and family with a beautiful tailor, taken out from Happy Valley on Fraser Island

HAPPY VALLEY: Keen young angler Eli Thomas, fishing with his Dad Peter Thomas and family with a beautiful tailor, taken out from Happy Valley on Fraser Island Contributed

Fraser Island will re-open to fin fishing from midday this Sunday September 30, with the end of the island's annual fishing closure.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol District Manager Greg Bowness said waters between Indian Head and Waddy Point have been closed to all fishers from 1 August to protect fish like tailor during their breeding cycle.

"The annual closure allows the fish to congregate during spawning and helps ensure the sustainability of the fishery for future generations," Mr Bowness said.

"The end of the annual closure will mean fishers can once again enjoy fishing throughout Fraser Island."

Mr Bowness said Fisheries officers had conducted targeted patrols throughout the closure period and found compliance to be high.

"Hundreds of fishers go to Fraser Island at this time each year to take advantage of the peak tailor season," he said.

"The majority of fishers were doing the right thing and not fishing in the closure zone."

Mr Bowness reminded fishers to fish by the rules when the closed season ends on Sunday.

"Fishers have a responsibility to know the size and possession limits that apply and to carry the appropriate equipment with them to ensure they are fishing within the limits," he said.

"Tailor has a minimum size limit of 35 cm and a possession limit of 20 per person. The possession limit is not a daily limit and includes, for example, any fish caught previously that may be back at camp or in a freezer at home."

Mr Bowness said Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol would continue patrolling the island to monitor the lifting of the closure.

If you suspect illegal fishing, whether seen in person or online, report it to the Fishwatch hotline on 1800 017 116. Don't engage the person, as this can compromise an investigation.