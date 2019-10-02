Fraser Island wins Reader's Choice Awards.

AWARD WINNER: Fraser Island has topped the votes winning two awards for camping destinations for families in Australia.

AWARD WINNER: Fraser Island has topped the votes winning two awards for camping destinations for families in Australia. Alistair Brightman

WORLD famous tourist destination Fraser Island has taken out Best Camping Spot in Australia in Out & About with Kids magazine's Readers' Choice Awards.

The past three months have seen more than 120,000 votes cast across 44 categories for the annual awards.

Magazine publisher Elisa Elwin said the family travel market is a significant and growing segment, particularly with the trend to multi-generational holidays and immersive adventure.

"Our annual Readers' Choice Awards provide a valuable opportunity for that market to have their say. Every year we see firm family favourites emerge, but we also gain insight into the shifts and emerging trends in family holidays, reflected in the voting,” she said.

Queensland's Gold Coast came up trumps for families, voted as the Best Regional Holiday Destination, while Paradise Resort Gold Coast took out Best Hotel or Resort for Families.

NSW scores big this year, with Vivid Sydney winning for Best Family Event and Sydney takes out the gong for Best Capital City in Australia for Families.

Across Out & About with Kids' vast print and online audience, including digital subscribers and Facebook friends and followers, votes have been tallied for 44 key family holiday categories, both domestic and international, with Hawaii emerge as the winner in the Best International Destination for Families category.

Fiji won the Best International Destination for Families with Babies and Toddlers category.

Perennial family favourite, the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim California, once again leads the Best International Family Attraction category, with its namesake resort, The Disneyland Resort, taking out top spot for the Best Family Hotel or Resort in USA.

The full list of worthy winners and fabulous finalists in Out & About with Kids' Readers Choice Awards 2019 appears on the OAWK website outandaboutwithkids.com.au and the Spring 2019 issue of the magazine is on-sale October 4.