PROUD SHOPPERS: Kellie Robinson, Sharon Rowlings and Meagan O'Brien from the Hervey Bay RSL are part of the Fraser Proud campaign, which has already started changing the habits of local shoppers. Alistair Brightman
FRASER PROUD: Local shoppers embrace transformative campaign

27th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
ONLY four weeks into the Fraser Proud campaign and Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook is noticing positive shoots through the local economy.

She told the Chronicle shoppers were embracing the transformative economic campaign by changing their buying habits and filling out entry forms with every purchase.

The shop crusade, supported by the region's Chambers of Commerce, business leaders, the council and State and Federal MPs, encourages shoppers to buy local at participating businesses in the Fraser Coast.

Since the campaign started on November 2, up to 215 local businesses have signed on.

Ms Holebrook said the popularity of the initiative had exceeded everyone's expectations.

"The fact that it's resonated so well and so quickly is what's so surprising,” Ms Holebrook said.

"People are starting to feel proud of shopping local and there seems to be an aura of positivity among shoppers.

"It keeps the money moving around the local community and ensures Christmas for local businesses will be a little bit better this year.”

Ms Holebrook said participating businesses should make sure entry forms were being filled out with "every sale” to help keep the campaign running through to December 19.

"There is still time to participate,” Ms Holebrook said.

"That money that circulates the community after being spent in local businesses means those owners can invest in their business and family.

"It makes the choices available to them much more sustainable.”

Residents who spend at least $5 in Fraser Proud participating businesses will go in the running to win $10,000 in vouchers to be spent on the Fraser Coast.

To enter, fill out a form at participating businesses and drop the entry to the Chronicle offices in Hervey Bay or Maryborough.

See more Fraser Proud news and in the feature in this Friday's Chronicle.

