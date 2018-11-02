FRASER PROUD: How you can win $10,000 in vouchers

SUPPORT LOCAL: Bay Plaza's Bloomers Florist and Gifts owner Leeanne Jasse is just one reason why shopping local supports local jobs. Photos: Alistair Brightman

TODAY is the launch of the biggest ever push for Fraser Coast residents to think local, buy local and support local in the form of the Fraser Proud campaign.

The shop local crusade is supported and led by the Fraser Coast's Chamber of Commerce organisations, business leaders, the council, state and federal members of parliament and headed by the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

From today, residents who spend at least $5 in Fraser Proud participating businesses will go in the running to win $10,000 in vouchers to be spent on the Fraser Coast.

More than 150 businesses have already decorated their shop fronts with Fraser Proud flags, signs and posters.

Why? Because, in the words of Bloomers Florists and Gifts owner Leeanne Jasse, every dollar spent locally makes a huge difference.

"It's important to support local business for them to stay in the community," she said.

"Local businesses are vital infrastructure and they employ people which keeps the money in the region."

Ms Jasse moved to the Fraser Coast four years ago to buy her florist business in Bay Plaza and escape the hustle and bustle of the Gold Coast.

Her store employs three other staff and brings the quality only 16 years experience can give you.

Tracey Morgan with Coco and Annette Gniel with Benny about to get pampered at WASH clip groom at Torquay. Alistair Brightman

Co-owner of WASH clip groom Tracey Morgan agreed shopping local kept money in the town which translated to growth.

The Torquay-based dog grooming business was the brain child of Ms Morgan and Annette Gniel who left their previous jobs to start out on their own three months ago.

"Without the support of our customers we wouldn't be able to open for the long hours we are now. We already shop local where we can now ourselves.

"Our business consists of tourists and locals, in the summer we are fairly busy for keeping dog's coats clipped but in the winter we rely on 'maintenance' grooming."

For more Fraser Proud see pages 21-40 of today's paper.