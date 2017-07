A 51-YEAR-old woman broke her right leg after falling down a rocky track on Fraser Island.

The tourist from Victoria was walking up a track on her way to Indian Head when the incident happened on Thursday.

A Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was able to land 200 metres from her location, with bystanders helping crew carry the woman to the helicopter on a spine board stretcher.

She was taken to Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition.