FIRE WARNING: Campers told to cancel plans for island travel

Photos of the fire burning on Fraser Island. – Vicki Neville

Photos of the fire burning on Fraser Island. – Vicki Neville

QUEENSLAND PARKS and Wildlife Service will restrict access the Fraser Island in the wake of the ongoing bush fire.

From 5pm today (Friday 27 November), access is restricted due to the erratic nature of the

fire.

In a tweet, QPWS said restricted access was not an evacuation of the island.

"Campers already on the island are allowed to stay, but should restrict movements and not go on inland tracks.

"Those planning to camp on Fraser Island over the weekend should stay away."

The fire has been burning since October 14 with smoke from the blaze stretching across the Fraser Coast region.

Earlier in the week, challenging conditions hampered firefighting efforts and residents and business owners were briefed on the unfolding situation.

Smoke from Fraser Island fire: Video shows smoke from fire burning on Fraser Island. Crews believe an illegal campfire could have been the cause.

QPWS has established an Incident Management Team with Queensland Fire and Emergency Service to actively manage the situation, and has the necessary trained fire personnel and fire equipment at its disposal.

Early indications suggest the fire started from a poorly extinguished illegal campfire.

More to come.