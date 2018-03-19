FraserPop is about to get its very own Diagon Alley

THIS year's FraserPop Pop Culture Festival is about to get a whole lot more magical.

Maryborough State High School Principal Simon Done has confirmed Harry Potter merchandise chain The Store of Requirement will host a pop-up store in the school's heritage-listed hall.

The Brisbane-based store is the largest Australian importer of Harry Potter collectibles, including wands, costumes and jewellery.

Mr Done said the festival would feature displays and stalls of Potter-related paraphernalia after FraserPop partnered with the store.

"They had heard about what we were doing, and we had a phone call and sent an email about what we wanted to host," Mr Done said.

"The second they saw the photo of one of our Harry Potter cosplayers, they said: "We're in."

"So in sporting terms, FraserPop has hit the professional league."

But Mr Done hinted this wouldn't be the only major announcement for the coming pop culture festival.

He said fans should "watch this space" for other "exciting announcements in the future".

"We're just getting started," Mr Done said.

About 7000 fans flocked to Maryborough State High School for last year's festival, the first of its kind for the heritage city.

The event was such a success the school confirmed it would return for 2018.

FraserPop will be held at Maryborough State High School from July 21-22.