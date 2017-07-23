FRASERPOP: Region gets its geek on for first festival

IT MAY be a long way from San Diego but Maryborough High gave local geeks and gamers their own taste of famed pop culture convention Comic-Con at the weekend.

The FraserPop Pop Culture Festival drew thousands of comic and film fans through the gates for a weekend of cosplaying, Quidditch matches and browsing the latest in gaming and geek paraphernalia.

Maryborough students had recreated the iconic TARDIS from Dr Who and a replica iron throne from the renowned Game of Thrones television series, just for the weekend.

The event attracted the likes of Brisbane-based cosplayer Tasharni 'Twerkin Gherkin' Brown, who made a cameo as the cult show's protagonist Daenerys Targaryan, Batman villain Harley Quinn and other characters.

Principal Simon Done got into the spirit of the festival, dressing in his superhero civilian clothes to get a close glimpse of the crowds.

Mr Done said the weekend was the culmination of about eight months worth of hard work.

FRASERPOP WILL RETURN IN 2018

"It started with a single idea; we had a group come to us and say they wanted to work with the school and borrow the library for a weekend to do some board games stuff," Mr Done said yesterday.

"It got bigger and bigger and bigger."

Mr Done said the festival became part of the school's curriculum as students studying their Diploma of Business took over the project.