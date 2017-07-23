FraserPop to return to Maryborough in 2018

IF YOU are a pop culture fan and can't get to the United States for the world's biggest festival, the Fraser Coast has you covered.
While much of the world's attention was on industry heavyweight at San Diego Comic-Con, the first-ever FraserPop welcomed thousands of comic and film fans through the doors of Maryborough State High School.
Close to 7000 fans, some dressed as their favourite Game of Thrones, Marvel, DC, Dr Who and Star Wars characters, had the chance to sit on the incredibly detailed replica Iron Throne and were transported in a near-perfect TARDIS.
Principal Simon Done said the weekend was the culmination of about eight months worth of hard work.
"It started with a single idea; we had a group come to us and say they wanted to work with the school and borrow the library for a weekend to do some board games stuff," Mr Done said yesterday.
Mr Done said the festival became part of the school's curriculum as students studying their Diploma of Business took over the project.
The dust had barely settled on the first edition when the dates for next year's festival were confirmed.
Using the still image of an Iron Throne, FraserPop organisers announced the popular festival would return on July 21 and 22 next year.