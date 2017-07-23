FraserPop to return to Maryborough in 2018

Want to sit on the iron throne or get in the TARDIS?

11 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend, July 22-23

OUR SAY: Get along to our region's newest festival

FRASERPOP: Region gets its geek on for first festival

IF YOU are a pop culture fan and can't get to the United States for the world's biggest festival, the Fraser Coast has you covered.

While much of the world's attention was on industry heavyweight at San Diego Comic-Con, the first-ever FraserPop welcomed thousands of comic and film fans through the doors of Maryborough State High School.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Close to 7000 fans, some dressed as their favourite Game of Thrones, Marvel, DC, Dr Who and Star Wars characters, had the chance to sit on the incredibly detailed replica Iron Throne and were transported in a near-perfect TARDIS.

Principal Simon Done said the weekend was the culmination of about eight months worth of hard work.

Fraser Pop - pop culture festival at Maryborough High School. Dr Who fan Isabeau Demelt with a life size Tardis built in the school's woodwork shop. Alistair Brightman

"It started with a single idea; we had a group come to us and say they wanted to work with the school and borrow the library for a weekend to do some board games stuff," Mr Done said yesterday.

Mr Done said the festival became part of the school's curriculum as students studying their Diploma of Business took over the project.

Fraser Pop - pop culture festival at Maryborough High School. Ruby Wilton with a throne made by metalwork students at the school. Alistair Brightman

The dust had barely settled on the first edition when the dates for next year's festival were confirmed.

Using the still image of an Iron Throne, FraserPop organisers announced the popular festival would return on July 21 and 22 next year.