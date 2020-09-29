Fraudster stole $11k using bank apps on stolen phones

A MAN who stole more than $11,000 by accessing banking apps on two stolen phones and transferring funds to his and his partner's accounts will be in prison until Christmas Eve.

Christopher Robert Miller, 36, pleaded guilty on September 25 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts each fraud and receiving tainted property.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said the first victim had been drinking at the Victoria Tavern on Musgrave St on October 12, 2019, and then walked towards Rockhampton PCYC when he noticed he had lost many times including a mobile phone, unlocked and with a Westpac bank app.

He said about 10am the next day, the victim logged onto his account and found three transactions had taken place after he lost the phone.

Mr Schoeman said Miller had transferred funds from the victim's account to his own and his partner's, totalling $5262.

The victim reported the phone stolen and the fraudulent transactions.

Mr Schoeman said the second victim had his Samsung phone stolen some time between 8am on November 14, 2019, and 6pm the next day.

The victim discovered the theft when his son turned up at his place saying he had been trying to get in contact with him.

Miller had used the phone to transfer $6200 from the victim's bank account to his National Australia Bank account.

Mr Schoeman said when police interviewed Millar on May 28, he told them he didn't know anything and he didn't have a NAB account.

He said when Miller was shown evidence he did have a NAB account, he said it was an old one.

Mr Schoeman said Miller told police he 'fixed phones' off and on.

The charges were laid after Miller had been sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on November 30 after threatened to kill a Bunnings employee, spat on them and racially abused them during an armed robbery.

Miller was sentenced to three years prison for the Bunnings armed robbery, had 224 days presentence custody declared and was set a parole release date of April 16, 2020.

Defence lawyer David Mills said there had been delays in police charging his client for some of these offences.

He said police knew of the fraud offences prior to Miller's district court sentence.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Miller had a history of dishonesty including a sentence in 2002 in district court for robbery, stealing in 2004, unlawful use of motor vehicles in 2003, 2005, 2006 and 2007 plus more.

"You have shown a propensity to act dishonestly over a number of years now," he said.

Mr Press ordered Miller to a head sentence of nine months with parole release on Christmas Eve along with a restitution for both victims totalling $11,462.