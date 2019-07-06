Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNIQUE: Freckles the bull is at Farm Fantastic
UNIQUE: Freckles the bull is at Farm Fantastic
Rural

Freckles the Spanish bull all horns, low fat

6th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRECKLES is one of the long-horned bulls making a debut appearance at Farm Fantastic this weekend and is attracting a lot of interest not only because of his menancing appearance but because of his breed's qualities.

With a horn span of about 2m, the Spanish breed need to be approached with caution.

Owners and handlers of the cattle on show, Gordon and Desleigh Davidson, are ecstatic with the interest shown already on the first day at Caboolture Showgrounds.

"The breed produces lean meat with less fat and lower cholesterol and they have a longer breeding cycle than most other cattle," Mr Davidson said.

"They are a prized breed for hides and the enormous horns are sought after for all sorts of applications.

"They can tolerate and thrive in a variety of climatic conditions from hot, damp coastal regions to harsh winters and remote outback areas."

Farm Fantastic opened to large crowds on Friday showcasing dozens of exhibitors offering a massive range of products for the man on the land as well as home and lifestyle products and plenty of activities and entertainment for the whole family.

For event information go to www.farmfantastic.com.au.

caboolture showgrounds farm fantastic sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Smash and grab 'last straw' for Urangan car wash

    premium_icon Smash and grab 'last straw' for Urangan car wash

    Crime A botched smash and grab was the last straw for a Hervey Bay business which has now closed for good

    POPPINS FUN: Event brings the magic of Mary to life

    premium_icon POPPINS FUN: Event brings the magic of Mary to life

    News She said today's event will begin with the Proud Marys morning tea.

    Dodgy bank details leads to arrest and stolen car

    premium_icon Dodgy bank details leads to arrest and stolen car

    Crime The car was reported stolen from a Brisbane address on June 6

    'Crack him one': M'boro prison guard punched in face

    premium_icon 'Crack him one': M'boro prison guard punched in face

    Crime He was asked by a prison officer to be searched in another room