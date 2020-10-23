Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FRECKLINGTON ELECTION
FRECKLINGTON ELECTION
Politics

Frecklington tight-lipped on Newman Govt influence

by Jack McKay
23rd Oct 2020 1:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Deb Frecklington has refused to talk about what input she had over budgeting decisions during her time as an assistant minister in the Newman Government.

Labor has tried to seize on the Opposition Leader's tenure in the previous LNP government in its attacks against Ms Frecklington throughout the campaign.

letterspromo

Quizzed today about what say she had over any budgeting decisions during the Newman Government, Ms Frecklington would not say.

She instead accused Labor of running "fake news" and telling lies about the previous LNP government.

 

Queensland opposition leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall
Queensland opposition leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

 

"What I am solely focused on is the people of Queensland," Ms Frecklington said.

"I'm focused on getting them back into work. What I'm focused on is the future of Queensland."

Asked how she would define her time as an assistant minister, she claimed she oversaw a reduction of red tape which saved businesses about $400 million.

"We made decisions that enabled people to stay in work to create jobs, and that is exactly what we should be focused on right now," Ms Frecklington said.

The Nanango MP served as assistant minister to the premier and assistant minister for finance, administration and regulatory reform during the Newman Government.

Labor is currently driving a "cuts express" bus around Queensland, emblazoned with pictures of Ms Frecklington and Campbell Newman.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Originally published as Frecklington tight-lipped on Newman Govt influence

More Stories

Show More
campbell newman deb frecklington lnp queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Video shows 3m shark caught off Fraser Island

        Premium Content WATCH: Video shows 3m shark caught off Fraser Island

        Environment “We’ve just seen a shadow here, it’s swimming towards the beach and it’s a big shadow, unreal”

        Man hospitalised after heavy machinery incident

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after heavy machinery incident

        News A man has been hospitalised after being hit by heavy machinery this morning

        Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Friday.

        Drugged up and bleeding: Man runs amok in unit complex

        Premium Content Drugged up and bleeding: Man runs amok in unit complex

        News Argument catalyst for man’s terrifying, knife-wielding episode