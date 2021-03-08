Free app to help Coast anglers abide by laws

Fraser Coast anglers can stay up to date with Queensland’s latest fishing rules and regulations by downloading an app.

Fraser Coast anglers can stay up to date with Queensland’s latest fishing rules and regulations by downloading an app.

Fraser Coast anglers can stay up to date with Queensland’s latest fishing rules and regulations by downloading an app.

Minister Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister Rural Communities Mark Furner said the free Qld Fishing 2.0 app was a great way to get access to the state’s fishing rules and regulations while out fishing

“Using the Qld Fishing 2.0 app ensures recreational fishers have all the information they need and are not being misinformed by internet searches that often take them to information that is, in some cases, many years out of date,” Mr Furner said.

“For example, a Google search for ‘pipi qld’ finds a Facebook post from January 2013 with information that, although accurate at the time, is now out of date and searching ‘mollusc collecting Moreton Bay’ similarly points users to incorrect information.

“Recreational fishers should do the right thing and ensure they have access to fishing rules and regulations by downloading the Qld Fishing 2.0 app from the App Store or Google Play.“

Mr Furner said, on average since its release in October 2020, more than 80 responsible anglers each day had downloaded the Qld Fishing 2.0 app to ensure they had the latest information about the do’s and don’ts of fishing in Queensland.

“Every bit as important as having the right bait and tackle to catch fish is having the right information when it comes to the rules and regulations for fishing,” Mr Furner said.

“Importantly, the user-friendly Qld Fishing 2.0 app works in remote locations or in areas with limited mobile signal reception and many of the app’s features, including ‘Can I Fish Here’, rules, and species information, can be used while offline.

“Downloading and using the Qld Fishing 2.0 app will help recreational fishers to better understand and comply with fishing rules and regulations and protect Queensland’s valuable fisheries resources for future generations to enjoy.

“Fishers’ privacy is protected as the app does not collect or store personal information about the user or where they are fishing, and photos of fish are only used to help train the app’s artificial intelligence.”

Qld Fishing 2.0’s functionality allows users to: