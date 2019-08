Free apprenticeships to bring jobs boom

YOUNG Queenslanders will have their apprenticeships paid for in nearly 140 high-demand jobs in a $32 million jobs-creation bonanza.

The Palaszczuk Government will on Monday announce a statewide push to see more apprentices and trainees taken on, promising to pay the training costs of all workers aged under 21.

It'll mean savings of up to $3000 for businesses who currently fund the courses, and free education for young people who score an apprenticeship or traineeship in 139 occupations suffering skills shortages.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will announce the free apprenticeships policy today. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

The long list of occupations to benefit include electrical work, plumbing, engineering, health care, hospitality, early childhood education, baking, commercial cookery and hairdressing.

It's expected the new policy will encourage businesses to employ more trainees by making it cheaper for them to do so. It follows small business payroll tax incentives in the June Budget that saw about 13,000 Queensland businesses better off.

The Government says it expects the investment will help 60,000 young people into a trade over the next four years.

The Government will fund apprenticeships for Queenslanders in a long list of in-demand occupations, including for electricians.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will unveil the free apprenticeships initiative today while launching a new Skills for Queensland plan.

"This Government is about jobs," she said.

"Jobs in our regions, jobs in our cities, jobs in existing industries and jobs in the industries of the future."

Training and Skills Development Minister Shannon Fentiman said the plan targeted critical skills shortages, new skills needed for existing jobs, emerging opportunities around technological advancement and regional and statewide priorities.

"This investment in free apprenticeships will support local businesses to be able to take on more apprentices and trainees," she said.

"We are backing their business to grow."

The Government says its new policy will help 60,000 young people into a trade, including hairdressing.

The Government will fund courses whether they are taken at TAFE or through private training companies.

The move comes amid work to shore up the future of TAFE Queensland, which is facing a $38 million deficit this year.

The Government is currently locked in negotiations with the Teachers' Union to strip back lucrative EBA conditions it believes are contributing to the state's skills crisis and threatening the financial future of TAFE.

THE FULL LIST OF FUNDED APPRENTICESHIPS

Certificate III in Print Communications

Certificate III in Print Manufacturing

Certificate III in Printing (Print Machining)

Certificate III in Printing (Screen Printing)

Certificate III in Agricultural Mechanical Technology

Certificate III in Automotive and Marine Trimming Technology

Certificate III in Automotive Body Repair Technology

Certificate III in Automotive Diesel Engine Technology

Certificate III in Automotive Diesel Fuel Technology

Certificate III in Automotive Drivetrain Technology

Certificate III in Automotive Electrical Technology

Certificate III in Automotive Engine Reconditioning

Certificate III in Automotive Manufacturing Technical Operations - Bus, Truck and Trailer

Certificate III in Automotive Manufacturing Technical Operations - Bus, Truck and Trailer

Certificate III in Automotive Refinishing Technology

Certificate III in Automotive Sales (Parts Interpreting)

Certificate III in Automotive Underbody Technology

Certificate III in Bicycle Workshop Operations

Certificate III in Elevating Work Platform Technology

Certificate III in Forklift Technology

Certificate III in Heavy Commercial Trailer Technology

Certificate III in Heavy Commercial Vehicle Mechanical Technology

Certificate III in Light Vehicle Mechanical Technology

Certificate III in Marine Mechanical Technology

Certificate III in Mobile Plant Technology

Certificate III in Motorcycle Mechanical Technology

Certificate III in Outdoor Power Equipment Technology

Certificate III in Telecommunications Technology

Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care

Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care

Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing)

Certificate III in Individual Support (Home and Community)

Certificate III in Individual Support (Disability)

Certificate III in Civil Construction (Bituminous Surfacing)

Certificate III in Civil Construction (Bridge Construction and Maintenance)

Certificate III in Civil Construction (Pipe Layer)

Certificate III in Civil Construction (Road Construction and Maintenance)

Certificate III in Civil Construction (Road Marking)

Certificate III in Civil Construction Plant Operations

Certificate III in Civil Foundations

Certificate III in Trenchless Technology

Certificate III in Bricklaying/Blocklaying

Certificate III in Carpentry

Certificate III in Construction Waterproofing

Certificate III in Gas Fitting

Certificate III in Joinery

Certificate III in Painting and Decorating

Certificate III in Plumbing

Certificate III in Plumbing (Mechanical Services)

Certificate III in Roof Plumbing

Certificate III in Roof Tiling

Certificate III in Solid Plastering

Certificate III in Stonemasonry (Monumental/Installation)

Certificate III in Wall and Ceiling Lining

Certificate III in Wall and Floor Tiling

Certificate III in Shopfitting

Certificate III in Signs and Graphics

Certificate III in Aircraft Surface Finishing

Certificate IV in Aeroskills (Avionics)

Certificate IV in Aeroskills (Mechanical)

Certificate IV in Aeroskills (Structures)

Certificate III in Engineering - Mechanical Trade (Maintenance - Diesel Fitting)

Certificate III in Engineering - Electrical/Electronic Trade

Certificate III in Engineering - Fabrication Trade

Certificate III in Engineering - Fabrication Trade (Boilermaking/Welding)

Certificate III in Engineering - Fabrication Trade (Casting and Moulding)

Certificate III in Engineering - Fabrication Trade (Light Fabrication - Sheetmetal)

Certificate III in Engineering - Fabrication Trade (Patternmaking)

Certificate III in Engineering - Fabrication Trade (Surface Finishing)

Certificate III in Engineering - Mechanical Trade

Certificate III in Engineering - Mechanical Trade (Machining)

Certificate III in Engineering - Mechanical Trade (Maintenance - Fitting and/or Turning)

Certificate III in Engineering - Mechanical Trade (Refrigeration and Air Conditioning)

Certificate III in Engineering - Mechanical Trade (Toolmaking)

Certificate III in Fire Protection

Certificate III in Locksmithing

Certificate III in Marine Craft Construction

Certificate IV in Engineering (Higher Engineering Trade)

Certificate III in Bread Baking

Certificate III in Cake and Pastry

Certificate III in Baking

Certificate III in Meat Processing (Retail Butcher)

Certificate III in Flooring Technology

Certificate III in Cabinet Making

Certificate III in Furniture Finishing

Certificate III in Timber and Composites Machining

Certificate III in Glass and Glazing

Certificate III in Upholstery

Certificate III in Catering Operations

Certificate III in Commercial Cookery

Certificate III in Laboratory Skills

Certificate IV in Laboratory Techniques

Certificate III in Drilling Oil/Gas (Onshore)

Certificate III in Farriery

Certificate III in Sawdoctoring

Certificate III in Woodmachining

Certificate III in Arboriculture

Certificate III in Floriculture

Certificate III in Landscape Construction

Certificate III in Parks and Gardens

Certificate III in Production Nursery

Certificate III in Retail Nursery

Certificate III in Sports Turf Management

Certificate III in Polymer Processing (Belting)

Certificate III in Polymer Processing (Blow Moulding)

Certificate III in Polymer Processing (Blown Film)

Certificate III in Polymer Processing (Composites)

Certificate III in Polymer Processing (Extrusion)

Certificate III in Polymer Processing (Fabrication)

Certificate III in Polymer Processing (Injection Moulding)

Certificate III in Polymer Processing (Polyurethane)

Certificate III in Polymer Processing (Rotational Moulding)

Certificate III in Hairdressing

Certificate III in Barbering

Certificate IV in Racing (Jockey)

Certificate III in Engineering - TCF Mechanic

Certificate III in Manufactured Textile Products (Canvas Goods Making)

Certificate III in Manufactured Textile Products (Sail Making)

Certificate III in Leather Production

Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician UEE30811

Certificate III in Instrumentation and Control EE31211

Certificate III in Air-conditioning and Refrigeration

Certificate III in Appliance Service

Certificate III in Data and Voice Communications

Certificate III in Electrical Fitting

Certificate III in Electrical Machine Repair

Certificate III in Electronics and Communications

Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician

Certificate III in Fire Protection Control

Certificate III in Instrumentation and Control

Certificate III in Security Equipment

Certificate IV in Electrotechnology - Systems Electrician

Certificate III in ESI - Power Systems - Distribution Cable Jointing

Certificate III in ESI - Power Systems - Distribution Overhead

Certificate III in ESI - Power Systems - Rail Traction

Certificate III in ESI - Power Systems - Transmission Overhead

Certificate II in Water Industry Operations

Certificate III in Water Industry Operations

Certificate III in Water Industry Treatment

Certificate III in Water Industry Irrigation