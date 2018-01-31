Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Free classes help seniors stay tech-savvy

Council is offering tech classes.
Council is offering tech classes. Lauren Smit
Blake Antrobus
by

FREE technology classes for Fraser Coast seniors have returned to the region's libraries.

The Tech Savvy Seniors Program, which resumed last week, brings seniors up to speed with computers, the internet and online services. The program runs between January 25 and mid-June.

FOLLOW MORE FCCOUNCIL STORIES HERE

Councillor Paul Truscott said the program gives seniors the confidence to use technology and understand the basics of computers.

"Not everyone had the opportunity to grow up with computers and those who haven't may be a little apprehensive," Cr Truscott said.

"(It) is about teaching them that computers are not terrifying or to be avoided but an incredibly useful tool." Contact 41974220 for more information.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fccouncil fraser coast regional council seniors technology

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Toughest competition for rentals in a decade

Toughest competition for rentals in a decade

A property agent said it was important to think of a rental viewing as if you were going for a job interview.

HOME ALONE: Mum left young kids to care for themselves

Images of Brisbane Supreme Court. Brisbane District Court Brisbane Magistrates Court Justice Law Queen Elizabeth II Courts

A support worker found the children alone.

Maryborough sold third cheapest fuel in state last year

Miles and Ipswich were cheaper.

Vandals target Hervey Bay Shark Show

VANDALISED: One of Hervey Bay's favourite photo opportunity displays has been vandalised after years of hailing the once popular Hervey Bay Shark Show. Dimity Horridge expresses her disappointment in the senseless destruction.

The sharks remain an iconic Hervey Bay landmark.

Local Partners