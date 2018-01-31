Free classes help seniors stay tech-savvy

FREE technology classes for Fraser Coast seniors have returned to the region's libraries.

The Tech Savvy Seniors Program, which resumed last week, brings seniors up to speed with computers, the internet and online services. The program runs between January 25 and mid-June.

FOLLOW MORE FCCOUNCIL STORIES HERE

Councillor Paul Truscott said the program gives seniors the confidence to use technology and understand the basics of computers.

"Not everyone had the opportunity to grow up with computers and those who haven't may be a little apprehensive," Cr Truscott said.

"(It) is about teaching them that computers are not terrifying or to be avoided but an incredibly useful tool." Contact 41974220 for more information.