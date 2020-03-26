FREE COFFEE: Business gives back during dark times

Free Coffee - Jasen Barrie from Miss Cocoa's will be serving free coffees for medical workers. Photo: Cody Fox

During a time of fear and struggle, one Fraser Coast business owner hopes he can brighten someone's day.

That's why Miss Cocoas will be giving any Queensland Health employee or emergency service worker a free drink tomorrow from 7am until noon.

Owner Jason Barrie said he wanted to thank the workers for all their hard work.

"We are a small family business but on Thursday we wanted to put our hand up and do something to give back," he said.

"We just hoped this might be a good news story for someone who might need it."

Mr Barrie said he and his staff felt very grateful to be spared from the mass closures that affected most of the hospitality industry yesterday.

"We are fortunate to have the drive-through so we are able to stay operating when many other businesses are facing much tougher times," he said.

"My responsibility is to make sure my staff keep their jobs and to see other businesses, through no fault of their own, have to have those difficult conversations with staff and lay people off, I feel for them."

The cafe has just celebrated its first birthday and Mr Barrie said he was thankful to the community for the support over the past year.

The drive-through coffee shop is open Monday to Friday 5.30am to 4pm, Saturday 5.30am to 2pm and Sunday 6am to 2pm.

If you work for Queensland Health or the emergency services and would like a free coffee please bring along some form of ID.