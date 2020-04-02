Menu
FREE COFFEE: The Front Room owner Matt Suckling with Ryan McKinnon and Casey Smith from RPM Mechanical & Mobile Roadworthy Certificates. Picture: Jess Cook
Free coffee for essential services workers

Glen Porteous
2nd Apr 2020 5:30 PM
THE essential service workers who help bind the community together during the COVID-19 health crisis can now relax with a welcomed free coffee.

RPM Mechanical owner Ryan McKinnon has donated $250 to The Front Room cafe for essential service workers to drop in and get a brew at the start or end of the day. “Doing something to help lift community spirit is important and shout the essential service workers a free coffee shows our appreciation for what they do,” Mr McKinnon said.

“As a small business, we understand ourselves the impact of COVID-19 and we also wanted to support a local business.”

The Front Room owner and manager Matt Suckling said the support received from RPM Mechanical and other members of the community has been great.

“Every little bit helps and we have put $100 in and another donor put $50 in for the essential service workers free coffee,” hesaid.

The cafe is located on the Esplanade in Torquay and the essential service workers are welcome to go in with their uniform on or show identification to receive a free coffee.

