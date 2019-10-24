FREE COMICS: Fans come together for Spooktacular event

Comic N Pop owner Simon Thornton shows off just some of the comic books that will be given away for free at the Halloween ComicFest this Saturday.

Comic N Pop owner Simon Thornton shows off just some of the comic books that will be given away for free at the Halloween ComicFest this Saturday.

A CROWD of both seasoned comic book fans and curious first-time readers are expected to flock to the one place they feel most comfortable this Saturday – their local comic book store.

Likened to the Big Bang Theory where Sheldon felt most at home in The Comic Center, fans will be given a warm welcome and a free comic book at Comic N Pops Halloween ComicFest.

This is the first-time owners Simon and Carla Thornton have taken part in the Spooktacular world-wide event but say they are confident it will be well-received by the Fraser Coast community.

Their last free comic book day attracted a 1000-strong crowd to the Pialba store.

“We think it’s just great getting involved with stuff like this,” Mr Thornton said.

“Usually our customers aren’t the most social people … we are all introverted so for something like this, we like to try and get everyone out and meet new people.

“We also get cos plays down here that use their own time to come down and do the same thing because they love getting out and getting involved in the community.”

Halloween ComicFest (HCF) is the comic book industry’s premiere fall event – a single day when participating comic book specialty shops across North America and around the world give away specially published comic books free to anyone who comes into their shops.

In Hervey Bay, the Thornton’s have footed the bill for “a bunch” of comic books by major publishers like DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, BOOM! Studios, Dynamite Entertainment, and Image Comics, along with a slew of independent publishers.

Mr Thornton said giving away the comics for free was a great way to give back to the community.

“They are at a discounted rate but everything we get we purchase.

“It’s something we are passionate about and we love getting people involved and seeing new faces.

“We’ve got some for the big kids and the little kids too … parents love them because it gets the kids’ reading.”

A great variety of entertainment will be held in-store with special guests and well-known local artists Ash Madi and Dean Styler.

Bundaberg Cosplayer Rick Fury will make a special appearance with his S.H.I.E.L.D Hummer and Operative Undercover from around the Wide Bay will also be in-store.

Everyone is encouraged to dress in their favourite costume.

The HCF will run at Comic N Pop from 9am-noon. The store is located at 130 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba (next to the cinemas).