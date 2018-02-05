Free community events to welcome Queens Baton Relay

The Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton is coming to the Fraser Coast in March.

The Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton is coming to the Fraser Coast in March. Brian Cassey

THREE free community events will be held next month when the Queens Baton Relay comes to the region.

Locals will be part of the relay as it passes through Fraser Island, Hervey Bay and Maryborough on March 25. As the baton is passed through the region, you can attend free events at Seafront Oval and Queens Park, as well as an event at Eurong Beach Resort on Fraser Island.

Events councillor Darren Everard said everyone was invited to cheer on baton bearers as they ran.

"There will be road closures as the relay moves through Hervey Bay and Maryborough on its return from Fraser Island,” Cr Everard said.

"Council will notify residents living in the streets that will be closed about the fine details of the closures and traffic movements.”

More information about the route is available from www.gc2018.com/qbr#gc2018 -qbr-parent-map.