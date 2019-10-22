Menu
Free course for jobseekers interested in tourism industry

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
22nd Oct 2019 3:30 PM
JOBSEEKERS can join a free course aimed at helping them land careers in the tourism, automotive and construction sectors.

The course is being organised by the Fraser Coast Regional Council workforce development co-ordinator Kerry Fullerton as part of the federally funded Regional Employment Trials Young Jobseeker Pathway Program.

"We are also looking for employers who are interested in meeting prospective employees or are willing to mentor the jobseekers," Ms Fullerton said.

The course, which is open to jobseekers aged 18 to 24, will start on November 4.

Expressions of interest can be left with Ms Fullerton on 0436 929 854.

The Regional Employment Trials program provides skills training to help link Fraser Coast jobseekers with Fraser Coast employers.

