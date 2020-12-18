Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
University of the Sunshine Coast Fraser Coats campus.
University of the Sunshine Coast Fraser Coats campus.
Education

FREE COURSE: How to get into Uni, TAFE

Carlie Walker
18th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FREE course will be offered at the Fraser Coast's university campus for those looking to upskill or re-skill.

The two-day University Skills for You course will be held at the University of the Sunshine Coast's Fraser Coast campus on January 6 and 7.

University Skills for You co-ordinator Liz Davison said the course was ideal for anyone contemplating university or TAFE study next year and unsure about what was involved.

This USC course presents an obligation-free and cost-free opportunity for people looking towards university study as an option," Ms Davison said.

Facilitated by experienced USC advisers, it caters for people aged 18 years and older who may have not formally studied for many years or did not finish high school.

"There are no tests, assignments or exams," Ms Davison said. "Instead, the emphasis is on helping people build their confidence and develop new academic skills in a supportive group learning environment."

Another key focus is helping people to recognise the transferable skills they have gained from work and life experience.

"They are then taught how to turn this formal and informal learning into academic reading, writing, speaking and critical thinking skills," she said.

At the end of the course, participants will explore their higher education pathway options and can arrange to have individual sessions with USC advisers to help develop study and career plans.

Workbooks are provided for free and there are no tuition fees. Places are limited and registration is essential.

To register go to www.usc.edu.au/us4c or email pathways@usc.edu.au.

More Stories

free course hervey bay university university of the sunshine coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      It's a meerkat triple treat

      It's a meerkat triple treat
      • 18th Dec 2020 5:23 PM

      Top Stories

        Aircon fail leads to damage at Bay’s regional art gallery

        Premium Content Aircon fail leads to damage at Bay’s regional art gallery

        Council News The building is being refurbished and will reopen late next year

        WINNER: Coast’s best butcher as voted by you

        Premium Content WINNER: Coast’s best butcher as voted by you

        Business The winning place rounds out a special week for this butcher

        Tragic past revealed as man sentenced for nursing home theft

        Premium Content Tragic past revealed as man sentenced for nursing home theft

        News He was employed at the nursing home as an assistant nurse