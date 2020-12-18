FREE COURSE: How to get into Uni, TAFE

A FREE course will be offered at the Fraser Coast's university campus for those looking to upskill or re-skill.

The two-day University Skills for You course will be held at the University of the Sunshine Coast's Fraser Coast campus on January 6 and 7.

University Skills for You co-ordinator Liz Davison said the course was ideal for anyone contemplating university or TAFE study next year and unsure about what was involved.

This USC course presents an obligation-free and cost-free opportunity for people looking towards university study as an option," Ms Davison said.

Facilitated by experienced USC advisers, it caters for people aged 18 years and older who may have not formally studied for many years or did not finish high school.

"There are no tests, assignments or exams," Ms Davison said. "Instead, the emphasis is on helping people build their confidence and develop new academic skills in a supportive group learning environment."

Another key focus is helping people to recognise the transferable skills they have gained from work and life experience.

"They are then taught how to turn this formal and informal learning into academic reading, writing, speaking and critical thinking skills," she said.

At the end of the course, participants will explore their higher education pathway options and can arrange to have individual sessions with USC advisers to help develop study and career plans.

Workbooks are provided for free and there are no tuition fees. Places are limited and registration is essential.

To register go to www.usc.edu.au/us4c or email pathways@usc.edu.au.