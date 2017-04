YOUNG people on the Fraser Coast with type 1 diabetes will now be able to access free continuous glucose monitoring devices through the National Diabetes Services Scheme.

People under 21 are eligible for the new technology, but will need to be assessed by a doctor first.

The $54 million project reduces the amount of finger pricks needed to be done by those with the disease.

Eligibility assessment forms are available to download at www.ndss.com.au.