Free entry to Western Spectacular show this weekend

A MARYBOROUGH club has been entertaining audiences with its performance events for more than 20 years and this weekend's is sure to be a show stopper.

The Maryborough and District Western Performance Club will hold its biannual Western Spectacular tomorrow - Friday, March 3 - to Sunday, March 5 at the Maryborough Equestrian Indoor Arena.

Club president Lisa Carter said they were expected more than 50 competitors.

"There will be many different performance events including halter, english, western, tiny tots, and reining classes,” she said.

"We are especially excited about the newly added category classes such as western dressage, ranch riding and riding with disabilities classes.

"We welcome all spectators who may be interested in finding out more about this

discipline.”

The Maryborough and District Western Performance Club is a local community Equestrian Horse Riding Club that has been operating for more than 20 years.

"The club focuses on being a family friendly orientated club for all ages and disabilities,” Lisa said.

"We hold shows and various training clinics every month throughout the year at the Maryborough Equestrian Centre in the indoor arena.

"We cater for all horse breeds, however our main affiliations are with the Australian Quarter Horse Association, Australian Paint Horse Association, Australian Appaloosa Association and the Horse Show Association of Australia.”

There will be free entry, food and drinks available and many sponsored store retailers on the grounds.

For more information phone Lisa Carter on 0418771 523.

SPECTACULAR

The Western Spectacular hosted by The Maryborough and District Western Performance Club will be held on March 3-5 at the Maryborough Equestrian Indoor Arena (Maryborough Showgrounds), Bruce Hwy.