Free fairy fun at the Australiana Cottage

Darby Herbert,5, is looking forward to the Fairy Fair for kids at the Herb Farm, Takura. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

AUSTRALIANA Cottage Crafts and Herb Farm owner Karen Herbert started the Fabulous Fairy Fun Fair in 2012 and - even though she spends months planning and provides all the products for the day - she has never charged for the community to attend.

Mrs Herbert said seeing families come together for a day of fun on the farm was payment enough.

"I had only planned on having one but everyone seems to love the day so much, which is so lovely," Mrs Herbert said.

"Our Fabulous Fairy Fun Fair is a great day for families to just spend some time together, enjoy a wonderful spring day, make some fun crafts and play some old fashioned games.

"I have always tried to offer days where people of all ages can come along and watch arts and crafts being made and have a go at making some themselves.

"Join in the fun and make your own magical music, plant a sunflower to take home, there's free fabulous fairy face painting, story telling and dance among the bubble fairies bubbles."

Children can celebrate spring by dressing up as their favourite fairy or elf, make some free fairy floss, join in the fairy treasure hunt and visit the farm animals.

There's also old fashioned games like hop scotch, hula hoops, jumping sacks, skipping ropes and the egg-and-spoon race.

"We love to see everyone having a great time, making crafts that they don't get to do at home, playing games together and just enjoying a relaxing fun time.

"It is just fun for everyone.

"We encourage everyone to dress up as it all adds to the theme of the day...seeing lots of little fairies and elves running around is great."

The event will run from 10am-4pm on Sunday, September 9, at the Australiana Cottage Craft and Herb Farm, 403 Torbanlea-Pialba Rd, Takura. Phone 41287430 or visit www.australianacottagecrafts.com for more information.