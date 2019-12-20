Menu
Come Home For Christmas at the Hervey Bay Baptist Church – (L) Jenna Fuller and Charlotte Wells prepare for the event. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Free family Christmas church event

Glen Porteous
20th Dec 2019 3:07 PM
THERE will be music, munchies and markets for everyone to enjoy tomorrow night at the Hervey Bay Baptist Church event, Come Home for Christmas.

The free family-friendly event will have drinks and sausage sandwiches for sale and kids’ activities.

Money raised will support chaplaincy in Hervey Bay.

It is BYO food and drinks and bring a chair or rug.

Located on Nikenbah Dundowran Road it starts at 5pm and finishes by 8pm.

Organiser Jenna Fuller recommended families arrive early for the popular event.

“It's a Christmas-themed family fun night with something for everyone,” she said.

