Free family Christmas church event
THERE will be music, munchies and markets for everyone to enjoy tomorrow night at the Hervey Bay Baptist Church event, Come Home for Christmas.
The free family-friendly event will have drinks and sausage sandwiches for sale and kids’ activities.
Money raised will support chaplaincy in Hervey Bay.
It is BYO food and drinks and bring a chair or rug.
Located on Nikenbah Dundowran Road it starts at 5pm and finishes by 8pm.
Organiser Jenna Fuller recommended families arrive early for the popular event.
“It's a Christmas-themed family fun night with something for everyone,” she said.