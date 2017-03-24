FREE FORUM: What do RV tourists really want?

Come along to a free forum about RV tourists next week, with the opportunity to hear from RV tourists themselves about the services they need.

TOURISM is everybody's business - and that especially applies to RVs.

With that in mind, the Maryborough Chamber of Commerce will present a free forum for business owners about how RV tourists can help boost the local economy and spent money with local businesses and repair companies, with a chance to hear from actual RV drivers and people who deal with tourists everyday.

The event will be held at the Brolga Theatre Foyer from 5.30pm on March 31. Complimentary drinks and nibbles will be provided.

RSVP by today for catering purposes to secretary@maryboroughchamberqld.com.au.